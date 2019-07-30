In response to the July 19 letter “Tired of rising property taxes,” I’d like to clear up a common misconception in regard to teacher compensation. In the letter, the writer states that teachers are paid for a full 12 months. That is incorrect. Teachers are not paid during the summer months.
I do not get paid a dime over the summer months, as I elect to take my salary over my 189-day contract. Many of my colleagues do spread their pay out over 12 months, but they are not paid for a full 12 months. They, too, are paid for 189 days. They are not paid for all of the weekend days they work throughout the school year or the days spent preparing classrooms in August.
I do not begrudge that extra work, and I believe my compensation is fair. I am not underpaid. I am not overpaid. I’m paid as was agreed upon via collective bargaining. I would agree with the writer that perhaps “schools should be kept active all year long.” I think that would make educational sense. However, would that ever become the case, my salary would need to be adjusted upward accordingly. I hope the writer (and readers) now have an accurate understanding of how teachers are paid. Thank you.
Matt Landis
Denver