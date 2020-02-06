Regarding the Spotlight PA article (“Groups are skirting Pa. law intended to protect children from abuse in wake of Penn State scandal”) that appeared in LNP | LancasterOnline on Jan. 18:
I believe the law that requires anyone working with children to undergo background checks has the right intentions but is fairly reliant on trust in organizations that work with children. I am a member of a Scout troop in Lancaster, and our committee chair keeps track of which leaders have clearances, etc. Recently, the committee chair — in an email after seeing this article — let the parents of Scouts know that all of our leaders’ clearances are up to date.
The Pennsylvania Dutch Council does not allow any adult leader onto rosters until their clearances are submitted. I can safely say that my troop and council follow this law, but this law is very still difficult to enforce on organizations that are not under state oversight.
In Scouting, I think each troop is responsible for making sure the clearance law is complied with, and the local Scout council has to double-check that the troops are following such laws. With other organizations, I have no idea what can or should be done. Following this law requires diligence, while breaking the law is simply laziness, with no consequences. This makes it nearly impossible for the law to be followed by all.
Quinn Degenhard
Manheim Township