There’s been significant pushback against the concept of equity in LNP | LancasterOnline recently. The writer of the May 21 letter “Lancaster voters may rue home rule” scoffed at the idea of “equity of outcome regardless of effort” — making the assumption that effort alone is the key driver of outcomes.

Consider an analogy of a 100-meter dash. Runners could all put forth equal effort, but if one starts at the 50-meter line or runs downhill or has fancier shoes, we’d expect different outcomes. Some individuals may be able to overcome these obstacles to win, but, on the whole, those with advantages would have better outcomes than those without.

Examining the recent PolicyLink equity profile of Lancaster County, we see clear patterns of inequities in our community. People of color have a median hourly wage $4 lower than white people. About 25% of Black households, including 33% of Black children, live in poverty, compared to 7% of white households and children. And 72% of white households own their home, compared to 40% of people of color.

Why do writers who question the value of a racial equity approach think we see these disparities in our county? If effort alone drives outcomes, logic leads to the conclusion that households led by people of color put forth less effort. If we reject this incredibly racist notion — as we should — we’re left to wonder what other factors lead to these disparities.

Exploring — and ultimately challenging — racial disparities is the heart of an equity approach, and it’s an approach we should all embrace if we truly believe in fairness and justice.

Ben Cattell Noll

Lancaster