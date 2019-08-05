Thanks to Earle Cornelius, Dan Nephin and LNP for publishing articles (“Peace is possible,” July 27, “Speakers call for social justice at 2nd Peace Fest,” July 29) about Peace Fest!
One of the organizations there — 1040 for Peace — gave 10 pennies each to the 78 persons who stopped by and asked them to distribute the pennies into 10 containers according to the federal budget priorities they supported. They “voted” as follows:
Education, 19.3%; environment/green energy, 17.9%; health, 17.8%; housing/urban development, 10.7%; diplomacy, 9.2%; veterans, 8.4%; mass transit/roads, 7.2%; agriculture, 6.5%; military/homeland security, 1.7%; other, 1.3%.
Because it isn’t organized according to the penny poll categories, the actual federal budget doesn’t exactly compare. For example, education receives far more funding through local taxes than through the federal funds budget, which doesn’t include dedicated funds like Social Security and Medicare.
Nevertheless, there are some interesting comparisons:
While penny poll participants placed military spending at 1.7%, budget analysts estimate present U.S. military spending to be 40-50% of the federal budget.
Penny poll voters want 17.9% of the budget spent on the environment and green energy. The latest information on the amount government spends on energy, science and the environment is 3%.
Penny poll participants would like the federal government to spend 9.2% on diplomacy. The most recent figure, according to the Friends Committee on National Legislation, is 2%.
Please encourage your congressional representatives and the presidential candidates to pursue these spending priorities.
Harold A. Penner
Akron