My solution to the transparency problem with the state’s pension funds is this: Eliminate all taxpayer-funded pensions, period (that includes General Assembly pensions); pay off all employees eligible for retirement within the next two years with the “rainy day” fund (federal money) in one lump sum now; and pay off the remaining employees who are not ready to retire within two years, at 50 cents on the dollar, out of the “rainy day” fund now.

They can all reinvest the money in their own plans during this excellent time in the stock market.

This elimination of pensions, in my view, is the only way the General Assembly will ever be honest or transparent about anything that affects their job security or personal income.

Just look at the mess state lawmakers caused because of what I view as sloppily written past legislation. Do they really want us to think they can end a problem that’s plagued this state for decades?

Heck, they can’t seem to even control their own membership when it comes to adhering to the state constitution and state laws. I believe some of them have violated their oaths, but they are all seemingly in collusion to hide their offenses so that they can stay in office and maintain their power. What “transparency”?

Roy Suter

West Hempfield Township