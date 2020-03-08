In response to the March 1 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Bring back the litterbug campaign”:
The litter along Lancaster County roads is a serious problem. Some of the plastics may have fallen off trucks, but there is a lot that can be attributed to littering. There was a similar problem in a northern county of Pennsylvania, where we have a cabin. It was blamed on visitors to the area. This was not true, as it was found and reported that the locals were doing the littering.
Our Girl Scout troop in the 1980s picked up trash for a community service project. What an experience! Once you pick up litter, you will never want to throw anything out of a car window again. Instead, you collect your trash in the car until you get to a waste can.
Maybe a solution would be to have students at different age levels pick up trash, even if you must close a road for several hours for safety. Or you could make a requirement that before receiving diplomas at graduation, students would need to do three to five hours of litter collection. Or maybe, to get your driver’s license, you should need to pick up litter.
I have learned from experience that once you spend time picking up trash, it makes you think before you litter. There is a law against littering, but it doesn’t appear to be working.
Let’s all work together to keep our county and our country beautiful!
Trudy Houck
East Donegal Township