Bird-watching is a passion of mine. Much of my birding involves spending time in riparian and wetland areas, or their ecotones. This is relevant as we celebrate World Water Day on Tuesday.

Fortunately, Pennsylvania is a water-rich state with 86,000 miles of rivers and streams. Unfortunately, over 30% of our waterways are polluted. This not only affects the natural habitat and inhabitants where the pollution originates, but also all the inhabitants, including people, living downstream. In our case, this is all the way to where the Chesapeake Bay flows into the Atlantic Ocean.

The Pennsylvania Legislature should finance cleaning up our streams and rivers for everything, and everyone, living downstream. Every dollar spent on source water protection can save drinking water facilities up to $27 in treatment costs, a study for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found. We will all benefit from safer drinking watering, more fecund wildlife and improved recreational experiences, including bird-watching.

If you’d like to take action, sign onto a petition calling for increased clean water funding at bit.ly/PAcleanwaterpetition.

Paul E. Brubaker, M.D.

Rapho Township