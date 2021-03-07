This letter is for the irresponsible dog owners who walk their dogs and do not clean up after them.

I see it in my neighborhood and know that some yards with dog waste have children who play in those yards, or they belong to elderly residents who do not have dogs.

Do not get me started on the trails. It is not that hard to bend over and pick it up. If you walk at night, no problem — they have invented flashlights. Please do not ruin the trails for those of us walking dogs due to your irresponsibility. Your dog is your responsibility, not that of others.

Jean Dawes

Ephrata