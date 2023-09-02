Would someone in the City of Lancaster government please explain their definition of “clean streets”? The sweeper driving by my house at 15 mph in the middle of the southbound lane of North Charlotte Street on a recent morning made it obvious that there is a major gap between my concept of “clean” and theirs.

Of course, the ubiquitous Lancaster Parking Authority was not far behind, efficiently dispatching “city revenue vouchers” to any errant parkers. (And, no, I wasn’t one of these.)

If only the street cleaners could operate with half of the parking authority’s efficiency.

Dave Kob

Lancaster