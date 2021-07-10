The climate is changing — and not for the better!

In February, more than 150 Texans died during severe winter storms when the power grid failed.

Last month in the Pacific Northwest, extreme high temperatures melted power cables, caused blackouts when the power grid could not cope with air-conditioning demand and overwhelmed hospitals with heat-related illnesses. Hundreds of people in Canada, Washington and Oregon died as the temperature reached 122 degrees in places where it was never imagined that air-conditioning would be necessary.

Extreme heat kills more people worldwide annually than any other weather-related event. In 2003, a prolonged European heat wave with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees and many places having no air-conditioning led to about 70,000 deaths.

“Unprecedented” and “historic” are the words most often used to describe these extreme climate events — floods, superstorms, wildfires, droughts. There will be many more of these kinds of brutal and shocking “firsts.”

Even if we could flip a magic switch and stop all greenhouse gas emissions tomorrow, what’s already in the atmosphere still wouldn’t go away for at least a century. With the worst of our emissions happening in the past 40 years, things are going to get a lot worse. Eighteen of the hottest years ever recorded have occurred since 2000. It turns out those climate scientists were right.

Changing to clean renewable energy now — see Eugene Robinson’s column, “It’s time to heed warnings from the climate scientists,” in Wednesday’s LNP — is the only way to keep global warming from spiraling out of control.

M. Susan Richman

Lancaster