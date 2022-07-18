The July 1 letter “Wondering what Sagan would think” asked what Carl Sagan would say “about wind turbines, solar fields and batteries powering a thriving industrial economy, virtually for free.”

Sagan was a brilliant scientist, and I’m sure he would have followed the most exciting developments and projections by other renowned scientists in the field of clean energy. Stanford’s Mark Jacobson comes to mind, along with thousands of other scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and similar colleges.

No doubt he’d be amazed to see the breakthroughs that have dramatically lowered the cost of solar and wind energy every year for decades. It’s a process that continues today, making solar and wind, with their accompanying storage advances, cheaper than any fossil fuel.

I’m sure Sagan would be highly impressed that the world’s most highly regarded economists agree with these scientists’ findings and projections of “virtually free solar and wind energy.”

But Sagan would have been appalled to find that the warnings of the world’s most prominent climate scientists have been ignored for decades and that so many Americans are duped by the marketing campaigns of global warming deniers secretly funded by fossil fuel corporations.

I’m also pretty sure that Sagan would be calculating whether we still have time enough to avoid catastrophic climate change if we make the transition to clean energy a national priority. He would most certainly agree with over 99.99% the world’s climate scientists that if we didn’t do that immediately, global warming will threaten humanity’s safety, health and standards of living.

Maren Morgan

Lancaster Township