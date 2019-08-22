The Aug. 5 letter “Clear difference in priorities” says a “penny poll” taken at a Lancaster city gathering showed participants supported 18% of the federal budget going to green energy. That’s in line with national polls showing 85% of Americans support clean energy, with only 8% opposed (pewresearch.org).
And those national polls were taken before solar and wind energy became cheaper than fossil fuels. Now a nationwide transition to clean energy will pay for itself and then some. Scaled-up solar and wind energy will be nearly free within the next decade (Stanford University’s solutionsproject.org).
It also will create millions more U.S. clean energy jobs; there are already 3.3 million. The economic advantages of a clean energy economy are overwhelming.
In contrast, climate disasters, primarily caused by burning fossil fuels, have cost U.S. taxpayers over $1.6 trillion, and now cost hundreds of billions a year (NOAA.gov).
The only impediment to a clean energy economy is political corruption. The trillion-dollar fossil fuel industry’s contributions to members of Congress are enormous. Thus, denial that climate change is caused by fossil fuels now exists in Congress and the White House, along with big subsidies for fossil fuels and slashing clean energy funding.
Sen. Pat Toomey has accepted over $1 million from the oil and gas industry, which is among the top three industries contributing to Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s election campaigns (opensecrets.com).
In 2018, Smucker voted to gut clean energy spending; in 2019, he sponsored a spending bill to promote the gas industry.
Lynn Goldfarb
Manheim Township