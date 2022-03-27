Decades ago, climate scientists said we needed to fight global warming with the kind of all-out effort we made during World War II. It didn’t happen, so now we likely only have a decade left to transition to clean energy if we hope to avoid catastrophic climate disasters in the following decades.

Curiously, it may take the threat of World War III to create the energy revolution we need.

The West’s dependence on oil-rich dictators around the globe means that we can be held hostage by countries run by our adversaries. OPEC taught us that decades ago. The 2008 Republican slogan “Drill, baby, drill” was supposed to make us energy-independent, but the global price of oil dictates the price we pay for gasoline.

The late U.S. Sen. John McCain once described Russia as just a gas station masquerading as a country, but as long as the world economy is dependent on that gas station, we’re at risk.

We should have transitioned to clean energy years ago to prevent climate disaster, but the threat didn’t seem urgent to most people. Now Vladimir Putin presents a more obvious and immediate danger, but we dare not stop his sale of oil and gas — his real power.

Clean energy is the solution for both crises. Fortunately, solar and wind energy is now increasingly cheaper than any fossil fuel, and some electric vehicles now cost the same as gas-powered vehicles, and are becoming cheaper.

Do we have the political will to muster that World War II level of national mobilization to make the transition to clean energy within the next few years?

Pete Kuntz

Manheim Township