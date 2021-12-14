Some people wrongly claim that global warming and climate change caused by human activity constitute a hoax, rather than scientifically validated facts. Pennsylvania, meanwhile, remains one of the largest polluters in the country.

Anyone who loves and cares for their children has to confront the serious problem of air pollution in Lancaster County. Anyone who cares about jobs that will be lost with the impending, but unstoppable, end of fossil fuel extraction in Pennsylvania is frantic. And anyone who has looked at the potential benefits of Pennsylvania joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative knows they are substantial and consequential.

If Pennsylvania joins this regional initiative, I believe our county and commonwealth will be cleaner and healthier. Dirty and often unsafe jobs in fossil fuel mining and extraction will be replaced with cleaner jobs related to the construction and maintenance of solar panel systems and wind farms.

I believe that Pennsylvania’s entrance into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative would go a long way toward addressing the current problems.

These are not just dreams. The transition of paying more for formerly cheap fuels is painful. But if our leadership teams in both major parties do not go full steam ahead in capping old, low-producing, methane-leaking wells, and trapping and storing carbon dioxide from industrial sources underground — instead of looking backward while napping — heaven help the taxpayers who voted for these lawmakers.

This is not to mention the shameful possibility of leaving this fearsome mess to our children and grandchildren.

Please support the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, unless you have a better plan. Your children will love you for it.

Kenneth Brown, M.D.

Manheim Township