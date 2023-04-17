In the nearly eight months since the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law last year, more than 100,000 new clean-energy jobs have been created in the United States, as a result of almost $90 billion being invested, according to the World Economic Forum. And it arguably hasn’t cost the ordinary American taxpayer one penny.

It’s paid for by making the ultrawealthy 1% of Americans finally pay their fair share of taxes. The result: President Joe Biden’s proposed budget would reduce the deficit by $3 trillion over 10 years.

And this is only the beginning. A “made in America” boom is beginning as the wind, solar and electric vehicle sectors are creating new jobs for electricians, technicians, mechanics, construction workers and many others. These jobs come with union wages and benefits and involve American-made products.

Nine million green jobs are estimated to be created over the next decade. Meanwhile, these efforts will significantly reduce toxic emissions that harm the health and well-being of our communities and increase climate disasters.

Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act also includes things like lowering prescription drug costs, but it’s primarily about dramatically increasing clean energy. So why is it called the Inflation Reduction Act? Because clean energy has become cheaper than any other form of energy and it will continue to drop in price over the next decade until it’s “essentially free.”

These will be truly revolutionary economic changes. Imagine what both full employment with good wages and benefits will mean when added to nearly free energy for everyone. Plus a projected 50% drop in carbon emissions by 2030.

Pete Kuntz

Manheim Township