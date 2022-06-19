The oil embargo of 1973 showed us that dependence on foreign oil was a risky proposition. We were then told we’d have energy independence through fracking, which resulted in a great deal of environmental damage — in addition to a great increase in greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming.

As it turns out, the global oil and natural gas markets determine what Americans pay for those fossil fuels. So, once again, we’re being held hostage by foreign powers that have big supplies of oil and gas and do not wish us well.

Oil and gas have always been boom-and-bust industries, disrupting our economy again and again, foreign dictators aside.

By ditching fossil fuels for clean energy, we could have a predictable source of unending clean energy — more than we’ll ever be able to use — at prices that get cheaper every year, until they are essentially free. And the plummeting price of energy storage means we could have super-abundant energy forever.

I believe that this is the perfect time to switch to clean energy. Some electric vehicles are now as cheap as gas-powered cars and trucks, and they are cheaper to run, especially if it’s on solar/wind energy.

Like clean energy costs, electric vehicle prices keep dropping every year, while the distance they can travel without a charge increases. Some electric vehicle batteries can last for 1 million miles.

I believe that beautiful solar roof tiles more than pay for themselves. Up-front financing means you could pay for your new roof a month at a time — perhaps less than you’d pay to power your home and car with fossil fuels

Pete Kuntz

Manheim Township