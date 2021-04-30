The word is finally getting out that clean energy is now not only cheaper than any other form of energy, but it also creates way more jobs than other forms of energy.

The American Jobs Plan would create about 19 million good-paying clean-energy jobs with good benefits, building a strong middle class in this country again.

Corporations and the 1% would pay for the American Jobs Plan; it wouldn’t cost ordinary Americans anything. It would actually decrease government debt by over 11% in 2050, according to an analysis by the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. The American economy will be jump-started by a clean energy grid that would, within this decade, produce essentially free energy.

And, of course, cutting emissions by 50% in this decade would save Americans trillions by reducing future climate disasters and ensuring us clean air and water.

The American Jobs Plan would also end taxpayer subsidies to fossil fuel corporations. Right now, your tax dollars are going to Chevron Oil, among other huge fossil fuel corporations. Chevron’s lobbyists in Congress are currently arguing against sanctions on the new military government of Myanmar, which is killing hundreds of its citizens who are protesting the coup that has installed a brutal dictatorship there. According to Reuters reporting, this murderous junta is essentially being kept in power by one major oil field, and it’s owned by Chevron.

Fossil fuel corporations, in my view, don’t have a conscience. They seemingly don’t care about democracy, pollution or climate disasters. They care only about profits, and they’re now being kept afloat by U.S. taxpayer subsidies. Why are we paying for this?

Lynn Goldfarb

Manheim Township