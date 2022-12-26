The midterm elections and nationwide opinion polls have shown that a majority of Americans support clean energy and climate legislation. Most of the Republican Party seemingly does not, and I believe that the party’s long history of climate change denial and opposition to clean energy played a part in its poor showing at the polls in November.

Like the gasoline shortages in 1980 that were caused by the Iranian hostage crisis, this year’s inflationary spikes in both gasoline and natural gas have been caused by international events beyond our control. Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine wreaked havoc on our fossil fuel-dependent economy overnight, even after a decade of intense fracking.

Clean energy, in contrast, has a decadeslong history of dramatic annual price drops. Solar/wind prices decreased by 89% between 2009 and 2019. Lithium-ion batteries are 97% cheaper than they were in 1991. And clean energy is always available — sun and wind power stored in unlimited quantities.

Solar and wind power, unsubsidized, now cost as little as two cents per kilowatt-hour — and it’s guaranteed to get cheaper.

The costs of fossil-fueled electricity in Pennsylvania increased greatly this year — as much as 93% in some instances. Home heating oil prices increased 27% last year and 28% this year. The fossil fuel industry gets $20.5 billion annually in combined federal and state subsidies, while we were paying more than $4 per gallon for gasoline much of this year.

Congressman Lloyd Smucker has supported fracking and subsidies for fossil fuels. He won this year’s election, but I believe that his future reelections are far from guaranteed — and that the days of fossil fuels are numbered.

Pete Kuntz

Manheim Township