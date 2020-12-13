The Nov. 22 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “The reality about renewable energy” claims that solar and wind can’t supply enough energy to power the the U.S. and world. It states that solar and wind take up too much land, that energy storage is a problem and that solar panels create toxic waste.

First, solar or wind alone can easily power the world many times over. Just Google “50 states, 50 plans” for the U.S. data. This website shows how every state can run on 100% clean energy, and it will take only about 1% of each state’s land — a much smaller land use than fracking, nuclear and coal. And it requires only a tiny fraction of the water that fracking, nuclear and coal need. Also, an acre devoted to solar or wind will generate energy in perpetuity, without destroying that land.

Wind farms can be located on agricultural land already in use (providing extra income for farmers) and many wind farms can be built offshore. Solar on farmland, rooftops, parking garages and the like maximize land-use efficiency.

Solar and wind energy can now be produced and stored more cheaply than any fossil fuel, and their prices keep plummeting every year. That’s why investment in clean energy is exploding globally.

Solar panels can be recycled, solving the toxic waste problem.

The Nov. 22 letter advocates nuclear power, but nuclear is a dying industry because it’s way too expensive (not to mention dangerous). Fossil fuels are increasingly more expensive than clean energy, and their emissions now pose a growing existential threat to humanity.

Pete Kuntz

Manheim Township