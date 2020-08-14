The worldwide response to COVID-19 has temporarily cut global emissions. Less reported, but more important, is the fact that clean energy, with storage, continues to quietly but relentlessly outcompete fossil fuels, without subsidies (which fossil fuels get plenty of).

From a June article in Forbes (hardly a bastion of tree-hugging environmentalists): “Plunging renewable energy prices mean U.S. can hit 90% clean electricity by 2035 — at no extra cost. ... Building a 90% clean electricity system by 2035 would catalyze massive economic growth that helps pull the U.S. out of the COVID-19 recession by supporting more than a half million new net jobs per year, injecting $1.7 trillion into the economy, and recharging domestic manufacturing.”

In 2019, clean energy already employed over 3.4 million Americans, outnumbering fossil fuel jobs 3 to 1 and accounting for nearly all new energy generation.

That’s because clean energy is increasingly cheaper than any fossil fuel. With energy storage costs included, renewable energy is being produced in the U.S. at 3 to 4 cents per kilowatt hour, while the average American pays about 12 cents per kilowatt hour for electricity, much of it fossil fuel, according to the Department of Energy.

Oil and gas prices have crashed because of the coronavirus, and producers are going bankrupt at a record pace (oilprice.com). Prices will have to go back up for them to make a profit, but that will mean they’ll be increasingly uncompetitive. The collapse of the fossil fuel industry is coming sooner than you think, perhaps putting the brakes on global warming. See how at rethinkx.com.

Lynn Goldfarb

Manheim Township