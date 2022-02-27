Recently, bills have been making their way through the legislatures of Florida, Iowa, Missouri, Georgia, Texas and West Virginia that would put cameras inside classrooms to record teachers’ and students’ interactions.

Reasons vary, but Florida states that the purpose of the cameras is “to record incidents such as bullying, or neglect performed by a teacher or student.” In Florida, parents would have access to such recordings within a week of any incident. Staff members involved may, like the police, get to see the footage if there is an investigation.

In Iowa, the camera bill would allow parents to watch a livestream of their child’s class to see what is being taught.

Missouri’s intent is to make sure staff members are “teaching the kids properly” (Big Brother is watching). A companion bill in that state would ban already nonexistent critical race theory in school — so it is no mystery as to what “properly” means.

This is clearly, in my view, a way for conservative Republican lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates to constrain educators so that they’ll avoid teaching topics that could be considered politically inconvenient for Republicans.

Some people want to limit not only what history our kids can learn about, but also what books they can read and discuss. Is this not a type of indoctrination that Republicans used to abhor?

We have a teacher shortage. We should be focusing on getting great teachers into classrooms. I believe that these bills would have a chilling effect not only on teacher recruitment and retention, but mainly on student learning.

Ginny Gibble

Lancaster Township