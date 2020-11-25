It is possible that those born before 1946, the baby boomer generation (born 1946-1964) and those in Generation X (1965-1983) had the opportunity to read an interesting book that touched on a major issue that concerned many Americans during those years.

It is also possible that both millennials (1984-1998) and those in Generation Z (1999-2015) have read the book.

It is my opinion that reading this book would greatly enhance your perspective on today’s events, giving a clear picture of where we may be headed as a nation.

As you may have guessed, the book is “Animal Farm,” authored by George Orwell.

Interestingly, this book at one time was seen as a crazy tale that could never happen in the United States. Please take the time, even if you read this book years ago, to read it. Enjoy, and may God bless you and our nation.

Michael D. Spangler

Rapho Township