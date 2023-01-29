The reason for many of the rejected mail-in ballots in Lancaster County was the date. Voters possess the ballot within a specific time frame — between when it was sent by the elections board and when it is returned. Why is the date questioned if the elections board receives the ballot by or before the deadline for its return?

Enclosed with my mail-in ballot was a pamphlet: “For your ballot to be counted.” Part of the directions stated, “Place your signature and write today’s date.”

In the future, I believe that the elections board must clarify “today’s date.” It may have been confusing to some voters. Does it mean the date the ballot was sent by the board, the date the voter received it, the date the ballot was completed, the date the ballot was returned or the date of the election?

How do the voters whose mail-in ballots were rejected feel about doing their civic duty? That it was a waste of time and effort? I believe that there needs to be a more specific reason for any “date” rejection of a mail-in ballot.

Barbara Mitchell

Warwick Township