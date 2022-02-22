While the points in the column written by former City of Lancaster Mayor Arthur Morris on Feb. 19 (“Raises out of proportion to others in city budget”) were clear and compelling, there is one particular aspect regarding the salary figures that should be clarified.

Specifically, Morris wrote that the salary of the Lancaster city fire chief was $126,372, which was the figure originally approved for the city’s 2022 budget.

These figures were obtained from budget information provided on the city’s website. However, upon review, the fire chief’s actual current salary is $115,004. Although the original budget line noted $126,372, the lower salary of $115,004 is, for whatever reason, being used by the city, even though the current interim chief has all the same responsibilities as the previous chief.

This change in salary figures further emphasizes the point made by Morris and further highlights the salary discrepancy between the not-yet-approved Department of Neighborhood Engagement and the supervisors of other departments with larger budgets and greater oversight.

It is also concerning that City Hall already lists this new department on its website, despite a lack of approval from City Council.

Ultimately, I believe this causes one to wonder if the city is also paying the potential director of this new office the noted salary without approval. With these figures and questions, it is easy to see a lack of fairness, equity and transparency.

Chris Goodling

East Hempfield Township

Editor's note: It was the Opinion editor’s decision to use the higher figure for the fire chief’s salary as stated in the city budget, so all the salaries referred to in the column would be consistent with that budget.