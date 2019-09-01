Kudos to John Wade (Aug. 25 Sunday LNP letter “A clarification on assault weapons”). There is a difference between a .223 and a 5.56X45 (M188?) rifle cartridge. People don’t understand the difference.
Yes, both rifle cartridges will shoot in the same gun. Unlike Vietnam, where the M60 shot a 7.62X55mm. And the AK-47 shot a 7.62X39mm. The AK could shoot the M60 round but not vice versa. According to the Hague Treaty, no armor-piercing, high-caliber (i.e., .50-caliber) shall be used on individual targets — unless they are behind an armored target.
In other words, you cannot shoot a person walking down a trail with a rifle and shoot him with a .50 Barrett sniper rifle under the Hague Treaty.
Mark Ross
Manheim Township