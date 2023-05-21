There’s nothing in the Constitution that protects abortion rights. And U.S. Supreme Court rules don't forbid an associate justice from accepting lavish travel and hotel accommodations, and even favorable real estate deals, from a wealthy Republican megadonor (though disclosure is required).

I’d like to welcome Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who seems to take things rather literally, to the world of privilege. A lot of these privileges need to be obtained secretly in today’s world, not like in the past. Thomas is lousy at plausible deniability; he should have his wife Ginni ask Donald Trump for a few pointers.

Let’s face it, Clarence: You’re just another crooked politician.

Ben Thompson Jr.

Lebanon