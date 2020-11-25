You are to be commended for your Nov. 18 editorial (“Election Realities”) and for displaying journalistic integrity and responsibility to the public for refusing to publish letters of disinformation claiming that the election was a fraud and stolen from President Donald Trump.

Such claims are just as demonstrably false as claims that COVID-19 is a hoax, the Earth is flat or that aliens from Pluto have taken over Penn Square. There are many topics on which people can have legitimate differences of opinion. The result of this election is not one of them. Joe Biden won both the Electoral College and the popular vote, decisively and legally.

Given Trump’s pathological narcissism, it was predictable that he would refuse to concede defeat. He might have to be escorted out of the White House on Jan. 20 by the Secret Service. But the behavior of Republican politicians going along with his charade — whatever their motivation — is grossly irresponsible and endangers our democracy. I am disgusted with them, but I am proud to be a subscriber to LNP | LancasterOnline.

Steve Jones

Landisville