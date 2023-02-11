If people would watch the complete videos of all traffic stops or pedestrian stops, I believe they would find that 99.9% of problems are caused by the person not following the officer’s commands.

Too often, in my view, the person argues that they don’t need to follow the directions of the officer. One thing leads to another and the citizen is pulled from the vehicle or tries to run away.

Until civilians learn to respect law enforcement, the police will continue to do what is necessary to control a stop. People may be scared or just disrespectful, but they need to follow the officer’s orders.

The police officers want to go home at the end of their shifts. Too many officers have been shot or killed by individuals who have no regard for the lives of others.

I feel sorry for my grandchildren and great-grandchildren having to grow up in the world, the way it’s going.

Getting rid of all guns belonging to law-abiding citizens is not the answer. Keeping the guns out of the hands of criminals is the answer, but it’s an impossible task.

Dennis Webb

East Lampeter Township