I would like to thank LNP | LancasterOnline for the May 12 editorial (“Questions”) that asked county GOP officials 22 questions regarding opening up Lancaster County businesses in violation of Gov. Tom Wolf’s directives. Equally, I would like to thank the GOP officials who answered the questions in such a timely manner, as printed in the May 15 edition (“GOP officials respond to editorial board’s questions”).

It is this kind of civil discourse that sets Lancaster County apart. I believe the dialogue that was exchanged was professional and nonpartisan, and it truly improves the human condition. Furthermore, after reading the GOP officials’ response, I’m happy to share that their answers changed my opinion. It’s time to reopen businesses.

Thomas Van Wyen

East Lampeter Township