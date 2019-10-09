Mayor Danene Sorace’s Oct. 3 op-ed (“To fix streets, we need help from utilities and lawmakers”), responding to a Sept. 26 LNP editorial about road conditions (“Fix the roads”) was short on solutions and long on excuses.
The mayor’s article was written as if City Hall is a victim. I suggest that she shift her focus, just a little. Lancastrians are the victims.
For sure, maintaining streets has never been easy. Meeting the challenge requires a number of components, including strong leadership in setting priorities, attention to detail, reasonable funding and accountability of city staff.
City Council has been approving almost 100% of the budgets submitted by our recent mayors. So the mayor can, if she chooses, give streets a higher priority in her budgets. During her time as mayor, she has provided hundreds of thousands, even millions, of dollars in additional funding for new initiatives and existing priorities. In future budgets, she can shift some of these funds to streets.
The bumpy streets occur as a result of existing streets deteriorating and/or poor repair to trenches that have been excavated during construction.
City government needs to pay more attention to the temporary repair of the trenches and potholes. A recent statement by a city official highlights this problem. Saying that potholes and depressions on Hershey Avenue would have to wait for repair until permanent street work is completed at a later date is not responsive. Such poor attention to detail should be strongly discouraged by the mayor.
Again, maintaining streets is not easy. But, mayor, we can do better.
Arthur Morris
Former Lancaster city mayor