The “Lancaster Watchdog” column in the July 3 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline quotes residents of Lancaster city complaining about having to repair their sidewalks (“City sidewalk repair bills causing stress”). As a walker, I know the sidewalks are terrible. I have tripped or fallen because of them being in bad shape.

I grew up on Mulberry Street in the 1960s. My dad had to repair our sidewalk, and it wasn’t cheap. A couple of weeks after my dad had it fixed, the city decided to put in a two-hour parking sign. The city made my dad repair the pavement and then tore it up.

This is nothing new. If you own property, you have to fix it, if for no other reason than for the safety of others.

Alice Rohrer

Lancaster