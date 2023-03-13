I’m very much appalled by the so-called “art” being proposed for the facade of the Christian Street parking garage overlooking Ewell Plaza in downtown Lancaster.

Since retiring from a full-time research career, I’ve had the opportunity through the Lancaster County Office of Aging to revive my interest in painting, and I can tell you that I’ve seen much better art being composed by my seasoned classmates every week.

I have, in prior years, had the opportunity to manage student design competitions involving several Asian universities, with the focus being innovative architectural design of schools.

If Lancaster city were to offer a cross-college design competition (with a small financial incentive), I’m quite certain it would come up with many really good art concepts that are actually meaningful to “what Lancaster is all about.”

We have many fine art programs going on right now in Lancaster County. Doesn’t it make sense to take advantage of our own homegrown resources?

Kenneth Roy

Martic Township