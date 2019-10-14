Kudos to Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace and the streets department for their courage and vision to install bike lanes, especially on West Walnut Street (with a door zone, no less). Change is sometimes difficult, and change that challenges our car-centric norms can be especially challenging.
I’m an avid cyclist and commuted to work daily for several years, first to Mount Joy and then more recently to Greenfield Corporate Center. I would log between 2,000 and 3,000 miles yearly, most of it commuting to work. I avoided major arteries as much as I could because of safety concerns.
On the first full day of the lane being open, I made it a point to try it out. I was riding south on Prince Street and made the turn onto West Walnut, getting into the bike lane after crossing Water Street. I experienced the joy of being able to safely ride on Walnut, not being squeezed or tailgated by aggressive drivers! Granted, Charlotte and Walnut continues to be a dangerous intersection whether you’re walking or cycling, so caution must still be taken.
Active transportation has so many benefits for the city, the planet and the individual. We need to embrace it. As a 60-something, I believe it’s important to begin thinking about what we want to leave for the next generations. A pedestrian-friendly, bicycle-friendly city is one of those things. While walking our dogs recently, I saw several Reynolds Middle School students using the bike lane to get to school, something they couldn’t do a month ago.
David Anderson
Lancaster