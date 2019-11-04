With all due respect to Cindy McCormick, Lancaster’s deputy public works director, the results of a survey regarding the temporary roundabout at the intersection of East New Street, North Plum Street and Park Avenue are a joke (“City may keep roundabout,” Oct. 31).
My family has lived within one block of that intersection for 56 years, and nobody in our household was contacted for a survey. We would have been happy to participate and provide some helpful insight.
I use that intersection daily, and I have had more close calls as both a motorist and pedestrian in the five months of the roundabout’s existence than in all the years that my family has lived here.
Motorists either ignore the yield signs or use a restricted area in front of the former Fulton Bar as a parking lot, further hampering limited sight lines by vehicles that are parked too close to the curb. It becomes even more treacherous when the cabs of tractor-trailers making deliveries to Turkey Hill extend into the street.
Here’s hoping the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation denies the city’s grant request so the temporary roundabout does not become a permanent nightmare.
Denise Bachman
Lancaster
For more opinions from Lancaster County residents, click here.