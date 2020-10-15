I was very disappointed, but not surprised, at the recent announcement of the retirement of Chief Jarrad Berkihiser from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police.

Here is a gentleman who dedicated 26 years to the people of Lancaster city, only to have his leadership questioned and criticized by some of those very people.

At one point in the summer protests, the mayor essentially told the city police to stand down and allow protesters to block the streets, damage property, start fires and hurl insults at them.

Then when these same officers try to quell the “peaceful protesters,” local groups and individuals criticized their efforts. Who would want to work for a city that doesn’t support you? Now some groups are calling for the city police to be “revamped” and “re-invented.” This, I believe, will lead to a mass exodus of officers and a lack of people to replace them. Which in turn will lead to an increase in crime, which will then lead to an exodus of residents because they won’t feel safe.

Thus, I believe, people will also not come to the city for fear of their safety, and businesses will suffer, and Lancaster city will suffer the same fate as other cities who are “re-inventing” policing. A decline. Then the mayor and members of City Council will wonder why.

They only need to look at themselves to find the answer: They should have been more supportive of the police. I hope I am wrong, but only time will tell. God help us all.

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township