The City of Lancaster used to be an awesome place to live years ago, when I first moved here. But now the city is nothing like it used to be.

In my view, drugs, shootings and stabbings have taken over the city, and officials don’t seem to be doing a thing about it. Parking seems to be overlooked as people double-park illegally all the time and seemingly get away with it.

This Lancaster mayor is no different from the ones who have come before her — all talk and no enforcement of any kind. Streets are poorly paved, and we will never have smooth streets again as long as the officials sit on their behinds and don’t do a thing to make the city better, like it used to be.

Jason Beiler

Lancaster