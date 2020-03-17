I appreciate the enthusiasm about outside art projects for neighborhood children. But please don’t ignore our need for real public art.

So far, we have two major pieces in Lancaster: “Silent Symphony” by Lyman Whitaker, near the train station, and at the fountain in Penn Square by Ed Whiting. These are both sculptures.

But there is a lack of major two-dimensional art on our downtown buildings. Philadelphia has plenty of “big art” all over its city. Couldn’t we have a few of these magnificent attractions in Lancaster city?

Bob Ibold

Lancaster