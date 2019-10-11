On a recent Thursday, I needed to go into Lancaster.
Coming down Duke Street, I encountered blocks of traffic backed up because one lane was closed. No problem; I figured the next street over would get me on my way. Nope. That’s Queen Street going in the opposite direction. Surely the next street would enable me to go south. Hooray, it’s Prince Street. But it looked like Duke Street: Traffic was backed up for blocks because of one lane being closed.
Now, I said to myself, there just has to be a way to reach my destination without waiting in all that traffic. Ah, I found Water Street (not even a one-way!), and it looked clear. That will get me there, I thought. Oops. I went a few blocks and, lo and behold, not only was one lane closed, the whole block was closed.
Now what do I do? I followed the detour sign that took me way south of downtown, forcing me to wind my way back up north somehow.
Imagine how a new visitor to Lancaster must have felt that day! Not a very nice welcome.
Perhaps the city needs a new public works director who has more empathy for visitors (and locals) by not blocking, in some way, three main thoroughfares heading south through the city on the same day?
Jon Singer
Manheim Township