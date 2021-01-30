My wife and I have lived in Rohrerstown for 33 years and have been coming to downtown Lancaster three or four times per week for Lancaster Central Market, retail shopping and entertainment that entire time.

The downtown was thriving when we first arrived, then deteriorated for a number of years, and recently has experienced a remarkable resurgence.

That resurgence has included the convention center and hotel, stores, restaurants, corporate headquarters, and high-end residential development.

But things we see now cause us to fear for the future of downtown Lancaster. We see panhandlers around Central Market, street people staying in doorways and in Binns Park, portable toilets on the sidewalk at Prince and Orange streets and clothing and possessions spread out to dry all over a bench in front of the Prince Street Garage.

I saw a fight in front of the Fulton Bank recently and was told by a merchant of another fight on that same block of Queen Street the week before.

Shoppers, restaurant patrons, convention attendees and residents expect to be safe and comfortable in a visually appealing downtown. When that reality or even perception ceases to be true, visitors will no longer come, prosperous people will no longer buy condos or rent apartments and developers will stop investing.

We are fortunate to have the best downtown in this region. The city should clean it up before years of progress are reversed and we become another dead downtown with no future like York or Lebanon.

John Null

East Hempfield Township