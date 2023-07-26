This is in reference to the July 20 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Another shot.”

Here is Sam Lombardo wanting to do something good for Lancaster city, and he is being shut down by the city’s Historical Commission because of a house that hasn’t been occupied in years. This house had cockroaches, mold, water damage and sagging floors. The fire department marked the building with a red X; it will not enter if a fire occurs.

My question is, where was the Historical Commission when they were tearing down the buildings on Queen Street in the 1960s?

Donald Markley

Lancaster