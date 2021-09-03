There are, unfortunately, far too many dangerous engineering and design failures throughout history. And I believe they all have one common element: The flaws in those designs were preventable.

So, before the City of Lancaster installs yet another one, let’s look at how it could be prevented. I’m talking, of course, about the proposed bike lanes in the northwest quadrant of the city. While I have no problem with the lanes being installed, putting them between the street parking and the curb line makes absolutely no sense.

I believe it creates a danger to the rider, who must learn an entirely new protocol for safely riding in the street. And there is the danger of getting hit by car doors opened by unsuspecting vehicle passengers. It’s a danger to the passenger exiting the vehicle, as well, as they may have no idea that a bicyclist may be coming down the street behind them.

And what will likely be the bicyclist’s alternative? Riding on the sidewalk — impeding and endangering pedestrians.

Experimental traffic engineering should be done only to enhance public safety, not to create a nuisance that will risk the well-being of our neighbors.

It’s time for the city and its engineers to literally go back to the drawing board and take common sense for a spin around the block.

Charlie Smithgall

Lancaster

Former Lancaster city mayor