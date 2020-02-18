It has taken me awhile to realize that my generalized worry about hostilities with Iran is not accomplishing anything. Recently, I decided to act, to tell my representatives my opinions about a few issues I feel strongly about.
Once I made the decision, it was surprisingly easy. It didn’t take long, and I felt better — more engaged — after I did it. I had been thinking of these issues as something too huge for me to do anything about. Then I remembered that it’s my responsibility, as a citizen in a participatory democracy, to make sure the people who represent me in Congress know my mind.
Recently, I called the offices of Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey and Congressman Lloyd Smucker. I wrote myself a brief script so I could read it aloud to a staff member or leave a message.
Here’s an example: “Hello, this is Christine Crocamo from West Hempfield Township. I would like Sen. Toomey to know I am worried about waking up one day to find out we are at war with Iran without Congress even being consulted. Congress is the body that the Constitution charges with war powers. (I know in the event of a true, immediate emergency the president is permitted to act and then go to Congress, so the president’s hands would not be ‘tied.’) Please consider this duty with great seriousness. Thank you.”
As has been said, citizenship is a contact sport.
Christine Crocamo
West Hempfield Township