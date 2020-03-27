Our state will almost surely suffer from an extreme shortage of intensive care unit beds as a result of COVID-19. Isn’t it time to start discussing the elephant in our ICUs and emergency rooms? Specifically, shouldn’t our emergency medical care assets be reserved for citizens and legal residents until things get back to normal?

Media and politicians have been carefully avoiding this subject. Will this newspaper, which claims to be in favor of discussing significant current issues, dare to practice what it preaches and open its Opinion pages to a robust conversation?

Edward Oltarzewski

Little Britain