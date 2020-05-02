President Donald Trump framed the fight against COVID-19 as a state of war and declared himself a “wartime president.” Fair enough.

“We the people soldiers” hold him to this standard. As commander in chief, the evidence in front of him in January labeled the new coronavirus as a potential global pandemic and a grievous and deadly threat to the nation.

Limiting travel from China was, in my view, an inadequate stopgap measure and not the clear thinking of a commander in chief preparing for war. Trump dithered, seemingly putting profit over people. He had models in Taiwan, South Korea and Germany, which were stocking the means to fight the virus with central control of infrastructure, gathering materials and doing testing — lots of testing.

And while this pandemic is not over yet, the evidence seems clear: Early intervention in other countries saved lives.

Trump, as commander in chief, failed us. Tens of thousands are dead, perhaps unnecessarily. And counting.

The charge against Trump: Dereliction of duty to keep us safe caused catastrophic loss of life and treasury. If former President Barack Obama had made this error, Fox News would be howling for his head.

Outraged at the needless slaughter, the citizenry should demand that Trump be impeached for treason. Instead, across the political spectrum, there is barely a peep on the left and the right is silent. Much of the electorate approves of the commander in chief’s thinking. Perhaps this is just stupid thinking by a stiff-necked people setting themselves up for tragedies yet to be imagined.

JanStephen Cavanaugh

Columbia