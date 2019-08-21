It seems supporters are really keen on quoting the Bible in support of President Donald Trump. I believe that by quoting the Bible, the thought is that logic is superseded, the discussion is over, the argument is won.
A July 27 letter writer (“Trump bashers, take note”) cited Romans 13:1-2: “Obey the government, for God is the One who has put it there. ... So those who refuse to obey the law of the land are refusing to obey God, and punishment will follow.”
So suppose you are a German at the beginning of the rule of Adolf Hitler and his minions — the de facto government.
To follow these verses you need to:
1) Obey the government (and so embrace all the evil that follows) for 2) God is the one who has put it there (yikes!), and 3) those who refuse to obey the laws are refusing to obey God, and punishment will follow. I’d like to think God is better than that.
The two problems here are 1) a literal reading of the Bible as unquestioned truth, and 2) citing it to defend the decidedly unholy man in the presidential office today.
You’ll have to do better than that.
Thomas Miller
Manheim Township