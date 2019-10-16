Church World Service does very excellent and God-directed emergency relief, rehabilitation and long-term training and development work in both the United States and in many developing nations.
Through agricultural training, water resource programs, health and nutrition efforts, and many other life-saving and wholeness projects, the organization lifts people out of extreme poverty, hunger and suffering.
Thank God that Church World Service also does fine work in helping and resettling refugees. Many of these brave people must escape drought, famine, violence, torture, persecution and war if their own lives and the lives of their families are to be saved. They cannot always wait months or years for legal citizenship, yet many have had to endure years of horror via refugee camps and family separations.
About 5% of the world’s people live in the United States. Surely, people of every race, color and nation who make up the other 95% are loved by God and are also members of God’s family.
So thank you, God, for all of the relief/development agencies that are meeting human needs all over the world. Let us support them as we are able, especially as the Trump administration is cutting funding to human need programs and lowering the number of refugees to be resettled here.
John F. Fueller
Mount Wolf
York County