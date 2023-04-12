I read with some interest the initial reports on the Lititz Moravian Congregation’s attempt to deny use of Lititz Springs Park for the annual Pride festival.

I read with much greater interest the news of the church’s subsequent change of heart and apology (“Church issues apology,” April 8 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Wherever we stand in the “culture wars” spectrum, we can usually find a religious organization or group that agrees with us. Considerably rarer is a group that, when challenged, will actually try to listen, learn and — where appropriate — change. I think all of us, in this overheated atmosphere, would do well to follow their example.

Andy Sagar

Elizabethtown