I read with interest the Nov. 2 article in the Faith & Values section “Fewer Americans identify as Christian.” Three experts offered their reasons for the decline, but none of the experts mentioned theology. Traditional historical Christianity relies upon a worldview where the world and all living things were created in seven days by God, and this includes human beings. After the creation comes betrayal, sin and separation from God. The climax of the story is the entry of a divine rescuer who will reestablish the relationship between God and humanity.
The problem is that generations for more than 70 years, including the baby boomers, Generation X and millennials, have all been raised knowing the reality of evolution.
An evolutionary worldview removes the need for the divine rescuer, since the universe and humans are all still growing and evolving. This Christian worldview allows for the relationship between humanity and God to be one where humans grow into the fullness of God as seen in the life of Jesus, who embodied love, peace, unity, tolerance and kindness. As human beings grow, they become the visible presence of the invisible God. Humans become the life and presence of God in the world, bringing and living the love and kindness that the world so badly needs.
If the church persists in living by the adage, “we’ve always done (and believed) it that way before,” it’s goodbye Christians and goodbye church.
Steve Austin
Lancaster