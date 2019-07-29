As an Episcopalian, I am proud of the national Episcopal Church for passing a resolution to “work with people of goodwill to materially reduce emissions of greenhouse gases in order to stabilize our climate’’ and to “support public policy which may include Carbon Fee and Dividend model or other means accounting for greenhouse gas emissions from carbon based fuels to mitigate further irreversible climate change.’’
The church’s resolution recognizes that we have a responsibility to care for Earth and for its people. It notes that previous resolutions have urged support for measures to reduce global warming. Local actions are important but not sufficient to solve this global problem.
The nonpartisan, nonprofit Citizens Climate Lobby has offered a scientifically based proposal with bipartisan appeal. This solution, known as the carbon fee and dividend, is a national, revenue-neutral carbon fee and dividend system that would place a predictable, steadily rising price on carbon. All fees collected minus administrative costs are returned to households as a monthly energy dividend. In 20 years, such a system could reduce carbon emissions to 50% of 1990 levels while adding 2.8 million jobs to the American economy.
The benefits of a fully rebated revenue-neutral carbon tax are clear to, and endorsed by, faith leaders, business associations, national security leaders and health care industry leaders. This solution will save lives, create jobs and boost our economy while reducing the risks associated to climate change.
This reflects my church’s rationale for its support, and I fully agree.
John Gouveia
East Hempfield Township