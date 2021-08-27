In her Aug. 21 column for LNP | LancasterOnline (“Belonging to a house of worship is about more than religion”), Janet Clarke offers a warm and inviting article on what belonging to a local church has meant for her.

After years of avoiding church attendance, her local church won her back due to its embrace of “total inclusion” for all differences. She has found fulfillment volunteering in community outreach, fellowship and support within the church community — and a sense of belonging.

All are wonderful reasons to attend a local church. However, what Clarke highlights are secondary issues for attending church, in my view. She overlooks the main reason for attending a Christian church: to worship Jesus Christ. Worship includes confession of sin, expressing gratitude for Christ’s redeeming sacrifice upon the cross, listening to the word of God read and preached, and renewing one’s faith and commitment to follow his word.

I believe the primary reason to attend a local, Christian church is our human need for cleansing from sin, which is only possible through faith in Jesus Christ in my view.

As Clarke indicates, 20% of church members don’t believe in the biblical God, yet by attending a Christian church they have an opportunity through hearing the word preached to come to saving faith in Jesus Christ — the most important mission of the local Christian church.

Rev. Dr. James Ferguson

Warwick Township